Five central districts get new Collectors

The Collectors of Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, and Ariyalur have been transferred in the latest round of shuffling of officials notified by the government on Tuesday.

Deepak Jacob, Collector, Thanjavur, has been posted as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (Co-Optex). B. Priyanka, formerly Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation, has been posted as Thanjavur Collector.

I.S. Mercy Ramya, Collector, Pudukottai district, has been posted as Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme and M. Aruna, Collector, the Niligiris, has been moved to Pudukottai.

K. Karpagam, Collector, Perambalur, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, Additional Commissioner of Industries and Commerce, has been posted as the new Collector of the district.

J. Anne Mary Swarna, Collector, Ariyalur district, has been posted as Joint Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department. P. Rathinasamy, Joint Commissioner, (Administration), Commercial Taxes, Chennai, will replace her.

Johnny Tom Varghese, Collector, Nagapattinam, has been posted as Director of Child Welfare and Special Services. P. Akash, Executive Director, SIPCOT, has been posted as the new Collector of Nagapattinam.

