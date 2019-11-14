Five arrested under POCSO Act in Nagapattinam

Five out of eight persons booked under POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl were arrested and remanded in judicial custody by the Nagapattinam All Women Police on Thursday.
The 15-year-old girl, daughter of a conservancy worker in Velankanni, was allegedly raped repeatedly by her father’s acquaintance Das, 41, and his seven accomplices.
Das, Surya, 22, Ruben, Karl Marx, 20, Veraiyya, 19, and Gokul, 19, were arrested.
They were also remanded in custody.
Three other accused in the case Ponnaiyan, Muthu and Murugan are absconding, police sources said.
