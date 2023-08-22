Five arrested on charge of misappropriation in cooperative society

August 22, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police in Nagapattinam district recently arrested five persons on the charge of misappropriating of funds of Primary Agricultural Cooperative and Credit Society at Aymoor village in Nagapattinam district. Those arrested were society president Arivazhagan (55), secretary Ganesan (60), Ilayaraja (43) - a clerk, Arumugam (62) - a temporary employee and the society’s woman appraiser Anbumozhi (43)

The charge against them was that they had misappropriated the society’s money to the tune of Rs. 15.77 lakh during the period from April 2022 to March 2023. All the accused were produced before the Vedaranyam court. Barring Anbumozhi, who was let out on bail, the other four persons were remanded in judicial custody, said EOW sources.

