ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested on charge of misappropriation in cooperative society

August 22, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police in Nagapattinam district recently arrested five persons on the charge of misappropriating of funds of Primary Agricultural Cooperative and Credit Society at Aymoor village in Nagapattinam district. Those arrested were society president Arivazhagan (55), secretary Ganesan (60), Ilayaraja (43) - a clerk, Arumugam (62) - a temporary employee and the society’s woman appraiser Anbumozhi (43) 

The charge against them was that they had misappropriated the society’s money to the tune of Rs. 15.77 lakh during the period from April 2022 to March 2023.  All the accused were produced before the Vedaranyam court. Barring Anbumozhi, who was let out on bail, the other four persons were remanded in judicial custody, said EOW sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US