HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested on charge of misappropriation in cooperative society

August 22, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police in Nagapattinam district recently arrested five persons on the charge of misappropriating of funds of Primary Agricultural Cooperative and Credit Society at Aymoor village in Nagapattinam district. Those arrested were society president Arivazhagan (55), secretary Ganesan (60), Ilayaraja (43) - a clerk, Arumugam (62) - a temporary employee and the society’s woman appraiser Anbumozhi (43) 

The charge against them was that they had misappropriated the society’s money to the tune of Rs. 15.77 lakh during the period from April 2022 to March 2023.  All the accused were produced before the Vedaranyam court. Barring Anbumozhi, who was let out on bail, the other four persons were remanded in judicial custody, said EOW sources.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.