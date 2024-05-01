ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested in history-sheeter’s murder

May 01, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons were arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter, S.Muthukumkar, in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Muthukumar, 32, from Thidir Nagar in Ariyamangalam was murdered on Tuesday by a six-member gang opposite SIT College on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway.

Based on a complaint filed by Muthukumar’s mother Kayalvizhi, the Ariyamangalam police filed a case and arrested P. Loganathan, 30, B. Kumaresan, 25, G. Dinesh, 26, M. Thangamani, 40, and A. Ilanchezhiyan, 24. After being produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court VI the accused were sent to the Tiruchi Central Prison.

Another suspected accused S. Prasad, 24, has absconded and the police were in search of him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Muthukumar’s murder is suspected to be a sequel to a long running feud between his father Sekar and his brother Periyasamy. Both Sekar and Periyasamy were murdered by the rival groups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US