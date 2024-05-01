GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five arrested in history-sheeter’s murder

May 01, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons were arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter, S.Muthukumkar, in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

S. Muthukumar, 32, from Thidir Nagar in Ariyamangalam was murdered on Tuesday by a six-member gang opposite SIT College on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway.

Based on a complaint filed by Muthukumar’s mother Kayalvizhi, the Ariyamangalam police filed a case and arrested P. Loganathan, 30, B. Kumaresan, 25, G. Dinesh, 26, M. Thangamani, 40, and A. Ilanchezhiyan, 24. After being produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court VI the accused were sent to the Tiruchi Central Prison.

Another suspected accused S. Prasad, 24, has absconded and the police were in search of him.

Muthukumar’s murder is suspected to be a sequel to a long running feud between his father Sekar and his brother Periyasamy. Both Sekar and Periyasamy were murdered by the rival groups.

