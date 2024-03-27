Five arrested in connection with RRU theft case

March 27, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

A special team formed to probe the theft of a remote radio unit (RRU) from the mobile phone tower facility installed in Eravanchery Police Station limit in October last year has arrested five persons and recovered the stolen equipment.

According to police, the special team headed by Sub-Inspector, Kudavasal Police Station, Gopinath received a piece of information that a group of North Indians were staying at a house in R.R.Nagar, Senthamangalam area and their movements were suspicious.

Subsequently, the special team raided the house and seized the RRU equipment stolen by the group from the mobile tower in Eravanchery and other nearby areas. The arrested persons – Salman Ansari, Vasim Ansari and Vhasit, all from Uttar Pradesh, Hemanth Kumar from Bihar and Dinesh of Virkudi in Nagapattinam district, were later remanded to judicial custody, police said.