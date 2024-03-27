GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested in connection with RRU theft case

March 27, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A special team formed to probe the theft of a remote radio unit (RRU) from the mobile phone tower facility installed in Eravanchery Police Station limit in October last year has arrested five persons and recovered the stolen equipment.

According to police, the special team headed by Sub-Inspector, Kudavasal Police Station, Gopinath received a piece of information that a group of North Indians were staying at a house in R.R.Nagar, Senthamangalam area and their movements were suspicious.

Subsequently, the special team raided the house and seized the RRU equipment stolen by the group from the mobile tower in Eravanchery and other nearby areas. The arrested persons – Salman Ansari, Vasim Ansari and Vhasit, all from Uttar Pradesh, Hemanth Kumar from Bihar and Dinesh of Virkudi in Nagapattinam district, were later remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.