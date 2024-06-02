Five arrested for throwing country bomb during temple festival

Five persons were arrested for throwing a country bomb during a recent temple festival near Sembanar koil in Mayiladuthurai. Old enmity between two sections of people was said to be the reason for the attack, said police sources.

On May 31, Muthu Mariyamman temple festival was celebrated in Vaithiyanathapuram area of Kondathur village in Sembanarkoil. The police said some members of the Scheduled Caste community allegedly threw country bomb while temple car procession conducted by members of another caste when it reached the place. On a complaint from Balamurugan, the Vaitheeswaran Koil Police arrested five persons, including Amirthaganesan, 26, Nishanth, 20, Mathan, 23, Sanjay, 19, and Radhakrishnan, 19, late on Saturday. The police said they were on the lookout for three more persons.

The arrests were made after a section of MBC community members from the village staged a protest in front of Vaitheeswaran Koil Police Station on Saturday.

There was a clash between the two communities after a banner of B.R. Ambedkar was damaged on April 14. Following an agitation from members of the Scheduled Caste, four persons, including three minors, were remanded.

Another clash broke out between two communities on April 20 following which complaints were filed by members of both communities. The police arrested three persons from the MBC community under various sections, including Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A series of such incidents led to the recent country bomb throwing incident, the police said and added that there was no casualty or damage to property.

