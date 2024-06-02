ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for throwing country bomb during temple festival

Published - June 02, 2024 09:19 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons were arrested for throwing a country bomb during a recent temple festival near Sembanar koil in Mayiladuthurai. Old enmity between two sections of people was said to be the reason for the attack, said police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 31, Muthu Mariyamman temple festival was celebrated in Vaithiyanathapuram area of Kondathur village in Sembanarkoil. The police said some members of the Scheduled Caste community allegedly threw country bomb while temple car procession conducted by members of another caste when it reached the place. On a complaint from Balamurugan, the Vaitheeswaran Koil Police arrested five persons, including Amirthaganesan, 26, Nishanth, 20, Mathan, 23, Sanjay, 19, and Radhakrishnan, 19, late on Saturday. The police said they were on the lookout for three more persons.

The arrests were made after a section of MBC community members from the village staged a protest in front of Vaitheeswaran Koil Police Station on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a clash between the two communities after a banner of B.R. Ambedkar was damaged on April 14. Following an agitation from members of the Scheduled Caste, four persons, including three minors, were remanded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another clash broke out between two communities on April 20 following which complaints were filed by members of both communities. The police arrested three persons from the MBC community under various sections, including Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A series of such incidents led to the recent country bomb throwing incident, the police said and added that there was no casualty or damage to property.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / dalits

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US