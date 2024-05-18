GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five arrested for smuggling ganja in Perambalur, 130 kg seized

Published - May 18, 2024 08:43 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A police team seized 130 kg of ganja that was being smuggled in a stolen car near Vallapuram in Perambalur district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the car in which the contraband was smuggled belonged to U. Akshar from Kerala. The GPS device installed in the vehicle, which was stolen three months ago, got active on Friday night near Chengalpattu. He found it was heading towards Tiruchi and alerted the Highway Patrol.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team was conducting vehicle checks on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. On seeing the police, the six persons who were inside the car abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The police nabbed three persons who were identified as D. Ajith, 28, M. Bala, 28, and D. Madhan, 28, from Theni district and seized 130 kg of ganja worth 13 lakh that was being smuggled via Perambalur.

Following this, three special teams were formed and two persons, identified as J. Pratiban and G. Manoj of Theni, who fled the scene, were arrested.

A case has been registered and the arrested persons are in judicial custody. The police are on the lookout for another accused.

