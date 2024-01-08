Five arrested for selling ganja near Somarasampettai 

January 08, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district rural police arrested five persons on charges of threatening members of the public with deadly weapons and selling ganja near Somarasampettai on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that miscreants had been selling ganja within the limits of Somarasampettai police station at Alavandhanallur, Maruthandakurichi, Malliyampathu areas, a special team of police launched a search and nabbed P. Raghul, 20, S. Paramaguru, 20, R. Madhankumar, 20, R. Saravanan, and P. Madhan Raj, 17, who threatened the members of the public with deadly weapons and were selling ganja.

Four of the five persons, against whom many cases are pending at various police stations in Tiruchi, were involved in uploading clips on social media platforms with deadly weapons to intimidate the public. The Somarasampettai police arrested them on Monday.

Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar warned of strict action against those uploading videos on social media platforms with the intention to disrupt peace.