Five admitted to isolation ward

Five people were admitted to the isolation ward at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Wednesday night after they had fever and cough, symptoms of COVID-19 disease.

A 32-year old woman from Perambalur and four men, three from Tiruchi, and one who had travelled to Dubai are under observation at the isolation ward. Tests have been taken and the results are yet to arrive, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH said.

At the Pudukottai Government Hospital, two people, a 42-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were admitted at the isolation ward for COVID-19.

The man, from Alangudi, who was in home quarantine had rushed to the hospital after he was informed that a passenger on the flight in which he had travelled on March 12 had tested positive. The woman hailing from Alangudi visited the hospital with fever and difficulty in breathing. Samples from both patients have been lifted and sent for tests, official sources said.