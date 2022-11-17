FitsAir to launch flight services on Colombo - Tiruchi - Colombo sector

November 17, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

FitsAir, a Sri Lanka based private airline, is to launch direct flight services on the Colombo - Tiruchi - Colombo sector starting December 8.

The airline will operate the services on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays on the sector. FitsAir will the be the second airline to operate services on the Colombo - Tiruchi - Colombo sector after Sri Lankan Airlines which has been operating its services for several years.

The FitsAir will operate 180-seater Airbus A-320 aircraft. As per the schedule announced for the service, the flight will leave Colombo on Thursdays at 10.25 a.m. and reach Tiruchi international airport at 11.25 a.m. In the return direction, the flight will leave Tiruchi at 12.25 p.m. and arrive at Colombo at 1.25 p.m.

On Saturdays, the flight will leave Colombo at 12.45 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 1.45 p.m. In the return direction, the flight will leave Tiruchi at 2.45 p.m. and arrive at Colombo 3.45 p.m. On Sundays, the flight will leave Colombo at 10 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 11 a.m. In the return direction, it will leave Tiruchi at 11.45 a.m. and arrive at Colombo at 12.45 p.m. The introduction of new service to Colombo from Tiruchi and back will further augment movement of international travellers from here, say airport sources.

Tiruchi international airport has witnessed a nearly five-fold rise in international passengers movement in the last six months (April to September ) of the current fiscal as compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Airports Authority of India statistics reveal that the number of international passengers handled at Tiruchi airport was over 5.33 lakh from April to September in the current financial year. It was a little over 1.14 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Air Asia, Malindo, Scoot Air, Air India Express and Indigo are the airlines currently operating flights to different overseas destinations from Tiruchi.