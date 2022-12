December 08, 2022 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

FitsAir — a Sri Lanka based private airline — which had recently announced the launch of its services on the Colombo - Tiruchi - Colombo sector from December 8 has postponed the start of its operations.

Airport sources said the scheduled commencement of the FitsAir operations has been postponed due to operational reasons.

The airline had recently announced the launch of direct flight services on this sector on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.