Fishing ban pushes up prices of fish in Tiruchi market

April 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Consequent to the annual moratorium on fishing on the east coast that began on April 15, fish prices have skyrocketed in Tiruchi market.

In order to create an environment for the breeding of fish and their uninterrupted growth in the sea, the governments implements a fishing ban on the entire east coast of the country for two months annually. The ban that began on Saturday will be in force up to June 14. No mechanised trawlers will be allowed to venture into the sea for fishing during the period. However, it will not apply to the fishermen operating with non-motorised boats. They can go for fishing within a short range from the seashore.

As a result of the ban, the arrival of fish in Tiruchi has come down, thereby causing an increase in the prices. Tiruchi mainly gets fish from Rameswaram, Mandapam and Nagapattinam. The fish traders from the coastal towns supply about 1,000 kg of fish such as Vanjiram. Sankara, Vila and Parai. In addition, the Tiruchi market receives about 2,500 kg of fish, mainly from Andhra Pradesh, bred in inland waters,

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is no drop in the arrival of catch from inland water bodies, the market has registered a dip in arrival of sea fish from coastal towns. The Kasivilangi market, which is considered as a wholesale market for fish in Tiruchi, records the arrival of 600 kg to 700 kg. One kg of Vanjiram, which was sold for ₹600 last week, has gone up to ₹900 to ₹1,000. Popular varieties such as Vila and Sankara, which were sold for ₹300 and ₹250 a kg a week ago, were quoted ₹350 and ₹300 respectively on Tuesday.

“The rates will generally go up by 25% during the ban period than the normal period. Due to Panguni and Chithirai festivals in Tiruchi and several villages, consumers avoid non-vegetarian food. Once the festivals are over, the rates will go up,” said T.K. Raffique, a wholesale trader at Kasivilangi market in Tiruchi.