Fishing ban in Karaikal from July 31

A 10-day ban on fishing has been imposed by the district administration in the wake of incidence of COVID-19 in coastal hamlets in Karaikal.

At a meeting with representatives of the hamlets on Thursday, Collector Arjun Sharma asked them to avoid gatherings at Karaikal Fishing Harbour. Fishermen who had ventured into the sea must return by August 4.

Police, health, revenue and fisheries officials took part in the meeting.

The representatives assured officials that they would ensure adherence to the ban.