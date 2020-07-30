Tiruchirapalli

Fishing ban in Karaikal from July 31

A 10-day ban on fishing has been imposed by the district administration in the wake of incidence of COVID-19 in coastal hamlets in Karaikal.

At a meeting with representatives of the hamlets on Thursday, Collector Arjun Sharma asked them to avoid gatherings at Karaikal Fishing Harbour. Fishermen who had ventured into the sea must return by August 4.

Police, health, revenue and fisheries officials took part in the meeting.

The representatives assured officials that they would ensure adherence to the ban.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 9:22:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/fishing-ban-in-karaikal-from-july-31/article32233115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY