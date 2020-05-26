Fishers rule out getting into the sea on June 1

Fearing weak market conditions and citing their unreadiness due to non-maintenance of boats so far, heads of the 64 fishing hamlets in Nagapattinam-Karaikal region have collectively decided not to go for fishing from June 1, in the wake of the government's announcement curtailing the fishing ban period by a fortnight.

In a meeting with Collector Praveen P. Nair and senior officals of Fisheries Department, representatives of the fishing hamlets rejected the permission granted by the Ministry of Fisheries to permit motoried boats to enter into the sea a fortnight before June 15 when the annual 61-day ban period was to end, apprehending that resumption of fishing activities from June 1 would only worsen their economic condition.

Market condition

“Getting into the sea without creating the proper market conditions is meaningless. We have asked the district administration to prevail upon the Government to issue instructions to buyers and exporters that the entire fish catches will be procured. In any case, repairs have not been carried out so far for a good number of motorised boats,” Rajendran Nattar of Akkaraipettai, a participant of the meeting, said.

“There was indeed a bright possibility for netting large catches after the gap in fishing, in the event of the mechanised boats that are in good condition entering into the sea. But what if there is a glut situation and the fish catches are not procured?” Mr. Rajendran questioned.

The COVID- 19 lockdown has crippled the fishing economy, and the onus was on the Central and State Governments to revive the sector that earns huge foreign exchange.

While Andhra, Puducherry and Kerala governments provide grants and interest-free loans to the fishermen for undertaking repairs of the motorised boats during the fishing ban period, there was no such scheme in Tamil Nadu, the heads of the fishing hamelts complained.

‘Extend scheme’

They urged the government to take effective steps to extend the scheme similar to Kisan Card for the economic uplift of the fisher community.

The Collector instructed the Fisheries officials to take up the concerns expressed by the representatives of the fishing hamlets.