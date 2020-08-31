Fishers in Nagapattinam look for timely execution of new harbour projects

The fishing community in Nagapattinam district is understood to have conveyed its expectation to the government authorities for timely completion of the four new fishing harbour projects at Tranquebar, Arcottuthurai, Vellapallam and Nambiyar Nagar, to safeguard the boats from cyclones, alongside improving their standard of living.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami gave an assurance to the fishing community during his recent visit to Nagapattinam that the harbour projects would be completed soon.

The projects would pave way for deep sea fishing, post-harvesting, cage culture and export promotion, were the need of the hour was to improve the standard of living of the fishers, according to representatives of the fishing community. The fishing harbours, officials said, will have facilities like processing unit, auction hall, net mending centres, and cold storage.

Referring to the massive destruction caused by Cyclone Gaja, Regional Joint Director of Fisheries Deparment Amal Raj Xavier said that several hundreds of fishermen of Kameswaram, Vilunthamavadi, Vanavanmahadevi, Vellapallam, Naluvedhapathi and Pushpavanam villages, who will benefit from the Vellapallam Project, could not enter the sea for four to five months after the calamity as most of their boats had been destroyed.

Vellapallam also bore the brunt of the tsunami in December 2004 and saw over 6,000 deaths.

The new fishing harbours, Mr. Amal Raj Xavier said, have been planned as protected fishing harbour basins in order to facilitate fishing operation during all weather conditions.

The Tranquebar project entails an expenditure of ₹ 170 crore, Arcottuthurai project ₹ 150 crore, Vellapallam project ₹ 100 crore and the Nambiyar Nagar Mini Fish Landing Centre project ₹ 34 crore, Mr. Amal Raj said.

The fishing harbour at Tranquebar will fulfil the long-term aspirations of the people of Tharangambadi and its coastal villages like Chinnamedu, Chinnangudi, Thazhampettai, Pudupettai, Perumalpettai, Vellakoil, Kuttiyandiyur, Chandrapadi, and Chinnoorpettai.

According to a study by the Fisheries Department, Nagapattinam district alone contributes about 16.57 % of the total fisheries production of the State, occupying the second place among the thirteen coastal districts. The 187.9 km sea coast in Nagapattinam district encompasses 124.9 km along the Coramandal Coast and 63 km along Palk Bay.

The tender process for construction of a fishing harbour at Arcottuthurai was initiated earlier this year. During April, the Department of Fisheries invited bids for construction of a fishing harbour at Arcottuthurai. The estimated cost of the project is ₹148.4 crore with completion period of 24 months.

The project for construction of the mini harbour in Nambiyar Nagar was initiated last November under Self-Sufficiency Scheme of the State Government, to ease congestion at the Nagapattinam Fishing Harbour. The residents of the coastal village have contributed ₹11.43 crore as their one-third share for the over ₹34 crore project.

The existing fishing harbours in Pazhayar, Nagapattinam and Poompuhar were not sufficient for anchoring of all the boats in the district. The need for mechanised boat owners to anchor their vessels in mid-sea or at fishing harbours elsewhere will be obviated by the new projects, officials said.