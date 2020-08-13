Fishers cautioned against crossing IMBL

The district administration on Thursday issued a stern warning to fishers in Nagapattinam against crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Against the backdrop of incidences of arrest of trespassers and opening of gunfire by Sri Lankan Navy, Collector Praveen P. Nair said in a statement that fishers crossing IMBL were hindering identification of those indulging in illegal activities. Also, anti-social elements exploited the situation.

Boats and fishing gear of violators would be confiscated along with levy of fine on vessel owners. Further, action would be initiated under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulatory Act.

Another release encouraged fishers to utilise a subsidy-linked loan scheme for purchase of deep sea fishing gill netter cum long liner for safeguarding marine resources in Palk Bay.

Forty per cent subsidy-linked loan for purchase of long liners at a cost of ₹1.2 crore, 50% subsidy for purchase of gill netter cum long liner at a cost of ₹60 lakh and ₹15 lakh loan for conversion of the existing boats with banned nets into gill netters could be availed under the schemes.

Towards implementation of the schemes, the Fisheries Department would hold facilitation camps at Nagore Pattanacheri, Samanthanpettai, Nambiyar Nagar, Poompuhar and Pazhayar Kottaimedu on August 17 and at Keechankuppam, Kallar, Seruthur, Thirumulaivasal, Madavamedu, Chandrapadi, Pudhupettai and Sinnurpettai on August 18, the release said.