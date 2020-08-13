Fishers cautioned against crossing IMBL

The district administration on Thursday issued a stern warning to fishers in Nagapattinam against crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).
Against the backdrop of incidences of arrest of trespassers and opening of gunfire by Sri Lankan Navy, Collector Praveen P. Nair said in a statement that fishers crossing IMBL were hindering identification of those indulging in illegal activities. Also, anti-social elements exploited the situation.
Boats and fishing gear of violators would be confiscated along with levy of fine on vessel owners. Further, action would be initiated under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulatory Act.
Another release encouraged fishers to utilise a subsidy-linked loan scheme for purchase of deep sea fishing gill netter cum long liner for safeguarding marine resources in Palk Bay.
Forty per cent subsidy-linked loan for purchase of long liners at a cost of ₹1.2 crore, 50% subsidy for purchase of gill netter cum long liner at a cost of ₹60 lakh and ₹15 lakh loan for conversion of the existing boats with banned nets into gill netters could be availed under the schemes.
Towards implementation of the schemes, the Fisheries Department would hold facilitation camps at Nagore Pattanacheri, Samanthanpettai, Nambiyar Nagar, Poompuhar and Pazhayar Kottaimedu on August 17 and at Keechankuppam, Kallar, Seruthur, Thirumulaivasal, Madavamedu, Chandrapadi, Pudhupettai and Sinnurpettai on August 18, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath