Fishers attacked in mid-sea by Lankan counterparts

Four fishermen of Arcottuthurai were reportedly intercepted and attacked in mid-sea with rods and knives by suspected Sri Lankan fishermen on Sunday.

Bharathidasan, 40, the boat owner who was inflicted with cuts on head and hands, Porchelvam, 34, Ramachandran, 34, and Ayyappan were rescued by fishers of Vedaranyam and admitted to the government hospital.

A complaint was lodged with the Marine Security Group, sources said.