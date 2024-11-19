ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen who rescued Dugong and released it back into the sea felicitated by Forest Department

Published - November 19, 2024 05:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen being felicitated by Forest Department officials at Adirampattinam in Thanjavur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A function to felicitate fishermen of Keelathottam in neighbouring Thanjavur district for rescuing a Dugong, also known as sea cow, which got entangled in a fishing net and releasing it safely back into the sea recently was held on Sunday.

The function was organised at Adirampattinam in Thanjavur district by the Thanjavur Forest Division in which Pattukottai MLA K. Annadurai, District Forest Officer, Thanjavur, T. Akhil Thampi, officials of the Forest and Fisheries departments, local body representatives and the general public participated.

Twenty fishermen of Keelathottam village were involved in rescuing the nearly eight-foot-long Dugong and releasing it into the sea

MLA K. Annadurai appreciated the efforts of the fishermen and handed over ₹50,000, which was given as cash award by the Forest Department to the fishermen, a Forest official said. 

