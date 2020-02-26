Fishermen stay away from sea

Fishermen of Sethubavachatram continued to stay away from the sea for the second day on Wednesday in protest against what they described as ‘pro-traders attitude’ of Fisheries Department officials.

State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation A.Thajudheen said the Fisheries Department officials were initiating legal action against the fishermen returning from sea with sizeable catch alleging use of banned fishnets.

But, in reality, fishermen sometimes get good catch by using permitted fish nets. There was an apprehension among fishermen that the officials were indirectly forcing them to use banned nets to harvest ‘mathi’ variety fish at the behest of Cuddalore-based traders, he said.

“Officials know fully well that good catches are possible with permitted nets. Further, the practice of officials to intercept fishermen returning from sea and subjecting them to harassment even without bothering to take a look at nets in their possession strengthens the suspicion,” he said.