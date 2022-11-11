Fishermen stage protest against Centre’s ‘reluctance’

Hundreds of fisherfolk belonging to seven coastal districts converged at Nagapattinam on Friday to stage a protest expressing resentment over “reluctance” of the Central government in taking tough action against the Indian Navy personnel responsible for the mid-sea shooting on a fishing trawler last month.”

They sought adequate compensation for Veeravel of Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai district who sustained bullet injuries and for nine others who were allegedly beaten up by the Indian Navy personnel.

Elders representing the fishing villages in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Puducherry, Kanniyakumari, Pudukottai and Thanjavur lamented that the Indian Navy had let them down at a time when they were facing threats from Sri Lankan Navy.

“Firing of a few warning shots might have carried weight; but opening of 47 rounds smacks of sinister intention”VelayudhamFisherman from Vanagiri

Selvam Nattar of Akkaraipettai, who formed part of the organisers of the protest, said it was time the Indian Government intervened to thrash out a solution whereby the fishermen on the Indian side could venture beyond the International Maritime Boundary Line for specific durations in a year.

While condemining the action of the Indian Navy, they emphasised that such incidents must not recur. “The Indian Navy has to stand guard against trespassing of Indian fishing boats beyond the IMBL. But, opening of fire on an Indian trawler was unwarranted,” Velayudham, a senior fisherman of Vanagiri, said, adding: “Firing of a few warning shots might have carried weight. But, opening of 47 rounds smacks of sinister intention.”

The protesting fishermen resolved to put up a united front in the event of any recurrence of such acts by the Indian Navy.