Fishermen seek healthcare and cold storage facilities

Published - November 08, 2024 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Welfare Board (TNFWB) based in Mallipattinam, Thanjavur district, has urged the government to provide emergency healthcare access and establish cold storage facilities to improve the lot of the coastal communities in the State this week.

Board’s general secretary A. Thajuddin submitted a memorandum containing 11 demands to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Thanjavur on Thursday, detailing the requirements of fishermen in the State.

Access to hospitals and medical assistance was among the issues raised by the board. “Fishermen who get injured while at sea due to natural calamities, accidents, or health problems are left waiting for medical attention. The authorities should organise ambulance and helicopter rescue services at the ports in order to save lives,” the memorandum said.

The document pointed out that despite the heavy footfall and vehicular traffic at the Mallipattinam fish market, the nearest hospital was in Tiruchi or Thanjavur. “A full-fledged hospital closer to the market would be able to attend to accidents and injuries,” it said.

Among the other demands were to early installation of curved groynes to protect the Mallipattinam port from sea erosion and climate change.

The body sought official help to settle disputes between fishermen in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. “We urge the authorities to resolve the issue of fishermen straying into foreign waters through high-level bilateral talks and secure the release of those who have been arrested along with their vessels from Sri Lankan custody,” the statement said.

Fishermen of Thanjavur district could be permitted to stay at sea with their power boats for at least three days, like those of Nagapattinam district, in order to increase the size of their catch, and profits, said the body. Cold storage facilities would help preserve the stock of fish caught daily.

