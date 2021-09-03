Tiruchirapalli

Fishermen robbed by suspected sea pirates

Four fishermen of Arcottuthurai who set out for fishing on Wednesday were robbed of their belongings under threat of attack by suspected sea pirates.

The pirates had reportedly snatched fishing gear worth ₹ 1 lakh from them. Chinnathambi, 72, Siva, 33, Tirumal, 30, and Vivek, 34, were attacked when they were fishing 30 nautical miles away from Point Calimere. They were confronted by a group of six suspected sea pirates who had come in two boats.

Wielding iron rods, the gang snatched a walkie-talkie, GPS equipment, a battery, inverter, mobile phones and tools box.

After the fishermen returned to Arcottuthurai on Thursday morning, boat owner Sivakumar lodged a complaint with the Marine Police in Vedaranyam.


