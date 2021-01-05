Fishermen release adult dugong, calf into sea

Mammals got entangled in a net

An adult dugong and its calf, which got entangled in a fishing net, were released into the sea by fishermen of Theruku Pudukudi near Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district on Tuesday.

Local fisherman K. Jegan, 24, and six of his colleagues were fishing in the sea near Jagadapattinam harbour when they inadvertently caught them in the net.

While the female adult weighed about 200 kg, the calf was around 40 kg. The fishermen subsequently pulled them gently to the shore and decided to release them into the sea. Since the adult was big in size, they cut the net carefully so as to avoid causing injury to it. They then released it into the sea. The baby was also subsequently released into the sea, where its mother was swimming. The fishermen thereafter alerted forest personnel.

“It was a tough operation to let them back into the sea. Our priority was not only to avoid any harm to the mammals but also to ensure them trouble-free breathing until they reached the surface. We did the operation quickly,” said Mr. Jegan.

The marine mammals were highly endangered species scheduled under the Wildlife Protection Act.

S. Ramasubramanian, Chief Conservator of Forest (in-charge), Tiruchi, told The Hindu that it was heartening to note that the fishermen acted quickly and saved them. The mammals might have come from Delft Island in Sri Lankan waters. The availability of seagrass in the sea along the coast of Jagathapattinam and Sethubavachathiram might have lured them.

Citing a study, he said the population of dugong was less than 100 in the region. The act of the fishermen to let them back into the sea was a sign of increasing awareness among the fishermen of the need to save the highly endangered species.

All seven fishermen would be suitably awarded, Mr. Ramasubramanian added.