Fishermen plea for renovation of homes

Fishermen families residing at Kollukkadu in Sethubavachatram Panchayat Union have appealed to the district administration to initiate steps for reconstruction of their dwelling units.
According to S. Sengol of Kollukkadu fishing hamlet, a total of 65 dwelling units were constructed 33 years ago under the group house scheme and allotted to country boat fishermen.
The houses developed cracks and became weak over the years. Some of them had even turned unfit for dwelling after Cyclone Gaja.
While nine houses in the hamlet were razed down and rebuilt by officials a few months ago, others remained in damaged condition.
Hence, the fishermen families were appealing to the district administration to demolish the old and weak houses and reconstruct new dwelling units to help them lead a peaceful life, he added.
