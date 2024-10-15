ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen of three districts abstain from venturing into the sea

Published - October 15, 2024 05:36 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Boats docked in Nagapattinam fishing harbour on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fishermen from Nagapattinam, Karaikal, and Mayiladuthurai districts did not venture into the sea following a weather warning issued due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fisheries Department has imposed a temporary ban on fishing until further notice, urging fishermen to stay safe.

In Nagapattinam, around 500 mechanised boats and 3,500 fibre boats from 25 fishing villages have remained docked. Similarly, in Mayiladuthurai’s Sirkazhi taluk, 400 mechanised boats and 1,000 fibre boats from about 20 fishing villages, including Thirumullaivoyal, Pazhayar, Tharangambadi, and Poompuhar, have stayed onshore. In Karaikal, 200 mechanised boats and 1,000 fibre boats from 13 fishing villages have not gone to the sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu under the influence of the low-pressure system, prompting a red alert for Nagapattinam and other districts. Fishermen already engaged in deep-sea fishing have been instructed to return through telecommunication alerts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US