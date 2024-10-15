Fishermen of three districts abstain from venturing into the sea

Fishermen from Nagapattinam, Karaikal, and Mayiladuthurai districts did not venture into the sea following a weather warning issued due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal.

The Fisheries Department has imposed a temporary ban on fishing until further notice, urging fishermen to stay safe.

In Nagapattinam, around 500 mechanised boats and 3,500 fibre boats from 25 fishing villages have remained docked. Similarly, in Mayiladuthurai’s Sirkazhi taluk, 400 mechanised boats and 1,000 fibre boats from about 20 fishing villages, including Thirumullaivoyal, Pazhayar, Tharangambadi, and Poompuhar, have stayed onshore. In Karaikal, 200 mechanised boats and 1,000 fibre boats from 13 fishing villages have not gone to the sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu under the influence of the low-pressure system, prompting a red alert for Nagapattinam and other districts. Fishermen already engaged in deep-sea fishing have been instructed to return through telecommunication alerts.

