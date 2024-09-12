Fishermen of Seruthur resort to protest against attack on fibre boat

Fibre boat fishermen of Seruthur coastal village in Nagapattinam district struck work on Thursday in protest against the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly ramming a fibre boat with four fishermen of Seruthur on board on Tuesday.

The attack left the fishermen injured even as their boat capsized. Their fishing gear, GPS gadget, and mobile phones were washed away in the sea.

The police said over 200 fibre boats remained anchored at Seruthur coast in view of the strike by the fishermen. The fishermen expressed their opposition to the mid-sea attacks on them by suspected Sri Lankans and confiscation of their fishing gear and other gadgets.

