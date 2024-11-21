ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen goes missing after falling into sea from boat

Published - November 21, 2024 07:40 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old fisherman of Nagapattinam district has been reported missing after he accidentally fell into the sea from a mechanised boat on Wednesday evening. Police gave the name of the missing fisherman as K. Shanmugam, 37, of Akkaraipettai.

Coastal Security Group sources said Shanmugam along with a group of fishermen set sail from Akkaraipettai on November 18 on board a mechanised boat. The fishermen were said to be engaged in fishing south east of Kodiyakarai on Wednesday evening when Shanmugam accidentally fell into the sea from the boat and went missing thereafter.

The other fishermen who returned to the shore on Thursday morning preferred a complaint with the Vedaranyam Marine Police station where a missing case has been registered.

