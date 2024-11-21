 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen goes missing after falling into sea from boat

Published - November 21, 2024 07:40 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old fisherman of Nagapattinam district has been reported missing after he accidentally fell into the sea from a mechanised boat on Wednesday evening. Police gave the name of the missing fisherman as K. Shanmugam, 37, of Akkaraipettai.

Coastal Security Group sources said Shanmugam along with a group of fishermen set sail from Akkaraipettai on November 18 on board a mechanised boat. The fishermen were said to be engaged in fishing south east of Kodiyakarai on Wednesday evening when Shanmugam accidentally fell into the sea from the boat and went missing thereafter.

The other fishermen who returned to the shore on Thursday morning preferred a complaint with the Vedaranyam Marine Police station where a missing case has been registered.

Published - November 21, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.