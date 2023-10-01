Fishermen get relief for boats seized by Sri Lankan Navy

October 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Five fishermen of Nagapattinam district, whose boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy in the recent past, were given ₹ 21.5 lakh as financial assistance here on Saturday.

Law Minister S. Regupathy handed over the aid sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund at the Nagapattinam Collector’s Office in the presence of Johny Tom Varghese, Collector; N. Gowthaman, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, and others.

The financial assistance was given to four mechanised boat owners and one fibre boat owner, whose boats were confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy. The State government sanctioned ₹ 5 lakh each for mechanised boat owners and ₹1.5 lakh each for fibre boat owners whose vessels were not retrieved from the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.