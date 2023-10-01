HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen get relief for boats seized by Sri Lankan Navy

October 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five fishermen of Nagapattinam district, whose boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy in the recent past, were given ₹ 21.5 lakh as financial assistance here on Saturday.

Law Minister S. Regupathy handed over the aid sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund at the Nagapattinam Collector’s Office in the presence of Johny Tom Varghese, Collector; N. Gowthaman, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, and others.

The financial assistance was given to four mechanised boat owners and one fibre boat owner, whose boats were confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy. The State government sanctioned ₹ 5 lakh each for mechanised boat owners and ₹1.5 lakh each for fibre boat owners whose vessels were not retrieved from the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.