Fishermen favour grievance redress meet once in three months

Fishermen in Nagapattinam district want grievance redressal meetings to be conducted once in three months henceforth, encouraged by the positive outcome of the revival of the programme by the Fisheries Department earlier this week.

The recent meeting chaired by Collector A. Arun Thamburaj saw eager representatives of the nearly 30 fishing hamlets from Nagore to Kodiakarai highlighting the requirement of better amenities at the fish landing sites.

The grievance day meeting conducted last year through video-conferencing, in view of COVID restrictions, delivered a positive outcome in the form of major announcements in the Assembly this year by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for improving the conditions to prevent erosion at Nambiyar Nagar, and for extension of the fishing harbour and creating other amenities, including shed for facilitating fish sales during rainy season, at Akkaraipettai. Financial sanction of ₹10 crore and ₹81 crore respectively were also announced by the Chief Minister.

The meeting that lasted three hours was eventful since the MLAs representing the coastal Assembly segments also espoused the cause of the fishermen. The programme is useful since the department will be in a better position to formulate new proposals for financial sanction from the government, a senior official of the Fisheries Department said.

Representatives of the fishing hamlets said they would be looking forward to participating actively in such meetings at periodic intervals. "We have requested the Collector to convene such meetings once in three months," Selvam Nattar of Akkaraipettai said.

Prior to COVID pandemic, there used to be such meetings. But the periodicity was not specific. It used to be conducted roughly once in six months. Conduct of the programme with three month gap will be ideal, Mr. Selvam said.

At the recent meeting, outboard motors for fibre boats were handed over to 52 beneficiaries by the Collector and Chairman of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation N. Gowthaman, under a component of the Blue Revolution Scheme of the Central government that entails 40% subsidy. Benefits under other schemes were also distributed.

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has also planned to hold the grievance day redressal programme shortly. The meeting originally planned on May 11 was postponed owing to administrative reasons.