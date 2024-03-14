Fishermen families presented cash award for rescuing dugongs

March 14, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Fishermen families residing along the Thanjavur coast earned cash awards for their concern towards the endangered species dugongs.

While ₹20,000 was awarded to a fisherman family at Mallipattinam for releasing a dugong trapped in their fishing net back into the sea, two other families received ₹5,000 each for releasing back the tortoises trapped in their nets while fishing.

The cash awards were presented to them at a function held at Mallipattinam to create awareness about the need to preserve the endangered species dugong and other sea animals organised jointly by the Fisheries Department and the Omkar Foundation, sources said.

