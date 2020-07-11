Fishermen continue protests

NAGAPATTINAM
Defying the ban on processions and agitations, a group of fishers belonging to Nambiyar Nagar, a fishing village, took out a march to the Collector office, protesting against the action taken against those using the banned purse seine nets.
According to a report, about 500 fishermen took part in the protest. Raising slogans, they urged the government to lift the ban on the fishing nets, claiming that they were important to sustain the livelihood. Some of the fisher women threatened to commit self immolation. However, a strong posse of policemen prevented them from proceeding further, at Ellapillaiyarkoil. Since they insisted on marching to the Collector office, the police selected a group of leaders to present petition. They then held a meeting with Collector Praveen P. Nair. They insisted that they would continue the protest indefinitely until the government lifted the ban on banned nets and dropped taking action against them. However, they agreed to postpone the protest till Wednesday after the Collector promised them to take up their demand with the Government.
Earlier, the peace talk held at the Revenue Divisional Office, Nagapattinam, failed to find a solution. Meanwhile, fisherfolk, along with family members, observed a fast in Poompuhar and Kollidam to press for the demand.
A group of 2,000 fishermen of about 44 villages out of 54 fishing villages in Nagapattinam had demanded the State to take action against those using banned nets. Fishermen of about 10 villages are demanding the State government to allow double trap nets and a few other banned nets.
