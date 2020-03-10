Tiruchirapalli

Fishermen clash over use of banned net

A clash erupted between two groups of fishermen over the alleged use of banned nets, leading to a road roko by residents of Vellapallam hamlet on Tuesday.

The clash arose when fishers of Vellapallam questioned the use of banned nets by some fishermen of Keechankuppam. The Keechankuppam group attacked fishers of Vellapallam, injuring three, and took four others hostage in a boat. The Fisheries department despatched their staff in a boat to rescue the kidnapped men.

A police complaint would be lodged on Wednesday, official sources said.

