Fishermen apprised about alternative livelihood options

The Nagapattinam district administration on Wednesday advised fishermen using banned purse seine and double knot nets to avail themselves of government schemes for alternate means of income generation, in the interests of their sustained livelihood and preservation of State’s marine resources. District Collector Praveen P. Nair said ₹1.2 crore credit facility with 40% subsidy component will be provided for purchase of deep sea fishing boats.
Under the State government’s scheme, ₹60 lakh loan with 50 subsidy will be extended for purchase of gill netter cum tuna liners. The loan scheme for conversion of pair trawlers into gill netters with ₹ 15 lakh subsidy component could also be availed, the Collector said.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the fishing hamlets surrounding Thirumullaivasal, Pazhayar, Poompuhar, Tranquebar, and a few other places following an announcement made earlier this week by fishers in this belt that they will be ending their lives in the sea with family members opposing the government’s restriction on use of purse seine nets. Over 1,500 police personnel drawn from central districts have been stationed in these areas as a precautionary measure, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath