November 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi has advised fishermen in all the 28 coastal villages in Mayiladuthurai district against venturing into the sea in view of the heavy rainfall and rough sea warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

All country and mechanised fishing boats had been advised not to go fishing until further notice, he said and appealed to fishermen to move their vessels and fishing gear to safety.

The Collector has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

