HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen advised against venturing into the sea, holiday for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai district

November 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi has advised fishermen in all the 28 coastal villages in Mayiladuthurai district against venturing into the sea in view of the heavy rainfall and rough sea warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

All country and mechanised fishing boats had been advised not to go fishing until further notice, he said and appealed to fishermen to move their vessels and fishing gear to safety.

The Collector has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.