Fisherman’s body exhumed, re-postmortem done

Pudukottai

18 November 2021 19:50 IST

Wife had alleged that he was shot dead by Sri Lankan Navy

The body of fisherman, R. Raj Kiran (30), who died allegedly after falling into the sea when his boat collided with a Sri Lankan naval vessel last month, was exhumed from the Ponnanvayal burial ground near Kottaipattinam in the district on Thursday and sent for re-postmortem following an order passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. His wife had alleged that he was shot dead by Sri Lankan Navy.

The exhumation was done in the presence of Revenue and police officials, a couple of doctors besides the wife and family members of Raj Kiran, in the morning. The body was shown to the family members and thereafter sent to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for conducting the re-postmortem, Revenue and police sources said.

The Court had ordered re-autopsy on a petition filed by Raj Kiran's wife R. Brundha who had alleged that her husband was first shot by the Sri Lankan Naval authorities and subsequently the naval vessel had collided with the boat wantonly. The Court directed the Pudukottai district administration to exhume the body and conduct a re-postmortem.

Raj Kiran along with Suganthan (23) and Arokia Xavier (32) had set sail from Kottaipattinam on October 18. While Raj Kiran died, the other two, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities, were released early this month. The body of Raj Kiran was recovered and a postmortem conducted at the Jaffna Medical College Hospital in Sri Lanka. Thereafter, it was handed over to the Indian authorities and was brought to Kottaipattinam and handed over to the family members.

Ms. Brundha had stated in the petition that she had perused some photographs of her husband's body provided by the authorities and was convinced that there were injuries on the body. The court had directed the authorities to file a report while passing the order.