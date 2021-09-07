Fisherman saved from drowning in sea

VEDARANYAM

07 September 2021 17:19 IST

A fisherman of Pushpavanam, who fell into the sea late on Monday, was rescued by fishers of another boat.

Selvamani, 34, was fishing seven nautical miles east of Pushpavanam along with Thavamani, 45, Mahalingam, 67, and Chandrakumar, 42, when their nets reportedly got entangled in the bottom of the Coast Guard vessel. The boat jerked and Selvamani lost his balance and fell in the water.

Advertising

Advertising

Fishers from another boat rescued him and entrusted him with Thavamani, sources said.