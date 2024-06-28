GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fisherman from Sikkal falls into the sea from boat, goes missing

Published - June 28, 2024 06:31 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Sikkal fisherman has gone missing after he reportedly fell into the sea from a mechanised boat.

Prabakaran, 26, the fisherman from Sikkal left from the Nagapattinam fishing harbour in a boat belonging to Nithya at Samanthanpettai along with other fishermen on June 22. On June 25, while fishing at 90 nautical miles east from Chennai, Prabhakaran slipped from the boat and fell into the sea amidst heavy winds. Despite a search conducted by the fellow fishermen, Prabhakaran could not be found.

On June 27, fishermen from the village filed a missing complaint with the Marine police and the Fisheries Department.

