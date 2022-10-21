Mayiladuthurai fisherman injured as Indian Navy opens fire in Gulf of Mannar

K. Veeraval (30) from Mayiladuthurai district, the fisherman who suffered bullet injuries after being shot by the Indian Navy patrol team at Gulf of Mannar on October 20, 2022 was treated at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on October 21, 2022. Ramanathapuram District Collector Johny Tom Varghese and Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai visited the injured fisherman at the hospital, before he was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

A fisherman from Vanagiri near Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district, was critically injured while fishing in the Gulf of Mannar, when an Indian Naval patrol team reportedly opened fire on Thursday night.

The Naval personnel attached to the Indian Naval Air Station at Uchipuli are believed to have opened fire after the fishing vessel did not heed to their signal to stop, and one of the fishers on board, K. Veeravel (30) was injured, according to preliminary information received here.

Veeravel was later rushed to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital by the Naval personnel.