Fisherman falls into sea, dies

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 05, 2022 20:57 IST

A fisherman of Adirampattinam in Thanjavur district drowned in the sea after accidentally falling from a fibre boat on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Kamatchim, 57. Police sources said four fishermen from Adirampattinam set sail in the early hours. After proceeding a few nautical miles from the coast, Kamatchi accidentally fell into the sea from the boat. He was rescued from the sea some time later. Upon reaching the shore, he was taken to the Adirampattinam government hospital where the doctor declared him dead, said police sources.

