Fisherman drowns

A fisherman belonging to Keechankuppam drowned in sea on Thursday as the fibre boat in which he was returning towards the shore with his brother and the owner capsized in choppy waters during the afternoon hours.

While Velayutham, 48, the boat owner, swam to safety, and Chinnarasu, 21, was helped by local fishermen to reach the shore, Murugavel, 18, was lost in the sea. The body could not be found till the night hours despite searches by Coast Guard personnel and local fishermen, sources said. Velayutham was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Government Hospital, Nagapattinam. Chinnarasu was also admitted as an in-patient.

The survivors recounted that the boat was tossed by a giant wave and the local fishermen suspect that Murugavel may have been trapped in the fishing net

BPL aid

Though assistance is provided to fishermen living below poverty line to sustain their livelihood during lean months due to rainy conditions, under a national welfare scheme, it is barely enough to sustain their livelihood, Mr. Rajendra Nattar said.