Fisherman drowns in sea

21 January 2021 20:18 IST

A 26-year-old fisherman of Mayiladuthurai district drowned in the sea on Wednesday after the fibre boat in which he was on board capsized due to rough weather. Coastal Security Group sources identified the fisherman as P. Marudhupandi of Kodiyampalayam.

He along with four others had set sail on a fibre boat from the Pazhaiyar fishing harbour on Wednesday evening. Upon reaching five nautical miles of Pazhaiyar, the fishermen decided to head back to the shore due to rough sea condition.

As the boat was nearing the shore, it got capsized. While four fishermen managed to swim and return to the shore Marudhupandi was reported missing. Local fishermen carried out a search and found the body on Thursday morning. The body was brought to the shore and sent to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital for post mortem. It was later handed over to the family of the deceased. The Nagapattinam Marine Police has registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

