Fisherman dies after falling into sea in Vedaranyam

Published - September 18, 2024 08:39 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman lost his life after falling into the sea and hit by the propeller of the boat while fishing off the coast of Vedaranyam. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, was reported to the police on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Mariappan, was part of a four-member crew that had set out for fishing from Vellapallam village in a fiberglass boat owned by Vikraman. While fishing, Mariappan accidentally fell into the sea and became entangled in the boat’s engine propeller.

Although fellow fishermen managed to rescue him, his hand was severed by the propeller blades. He was rushed to the Vellapallam shore, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Mariappan’s body was sent to Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Vedaranyam Marine Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

