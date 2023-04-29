ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman dies after falling from boat

April 29, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old fisherman was crushed to death on Saturday after he accidentally fell from a fishing boat while trying to launch the vessel into the sea on the Nagapattinam coast.

According to police, C. Murugavel, 27, D. Anandavel, 19 and R. Dinesh, 26, all natives of Vellapallam, a fisher hamlet near Vettaikaraniruppu in Nagapattinam district, were pulling a fibre boat using a tractor to launch it into the sea from the coast. Meanwhile, Murugavel, who was sitting on the boat, accidentally fell and was crushed by the boat.

He was rushed to Nagapattinam Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Keezhaiyur Marine Police registered a case regarding the accident and further investigations are on.

