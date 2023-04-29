HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisherman dies after falling from boat

April 29, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old fisherman was crushed to death on Saturday after he accidentally fell from a fishing boat while trying to launch the vessel into the sea on the Nagapattinam coast.

According to police, C. Murugavel, 27, D. Anandavel, 19 and R. Dinesh, 26, all natives of Vellapallam, a fisher hamlet near Vettaikaraniruppu in Nagapattinam district, were pulling a fibre boat using a tractor to launch it into the sea from the coast. Meanwhile, Murugavel, who was sitting on the boat, accidentally fell and was crushed by the boat.

He was rushed to Nagapattinam Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Keezhaiyur Marine Police registered a case regarding the accident and further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.