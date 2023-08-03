HamberMenu
Fisherman dies after boat capsizes in the sea

August 03, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old fisherman of Karaikal Medu died after a boat on which he ventured into the sea for fishing capsized on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Gnanaprakasam. According to sources, the deceased and Veeramani alias Anjappan went to sea from Karaikal Medu on a boat on Tuesday for fishing. The boat reportedly capsized in the sea due to choppy waters when they were fishing about four nautical miles east of Karaikal Medu. While Veeramani managed to swim ashore, Gnanprakasam was said to have drowned in the sea. On being alerted by Veeramani, a group of fishermen of Karaikal Medu rushed to the rescue of Gnanaprakasam. He was subsequently brought to the shore and admitted to a Government Hospital, where the doctors declared Gnaprakasam brought dead. The Karaikal town police have registered a case and are investigating.

